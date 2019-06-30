Government asks states not to partner with Philip Morris-funded foundation
Updated : June 30, 2019 07:10 PM IST
Health ministry has asked all state governments in the country not to partner with the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW) because of its links to tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc.
Established in 2017, the FSFW focuses on eliminating usage of cigarettes and works towards smoking cessation using new technologies and alternative products.
At least three Indian anti-tobacco groups earlier this year wrote to the federal health ministry in New Delhi calling for the rejection of any possible partnerships with FSFW.
