Government appoints six new governors, Anandiben Patel transferred to Uttar Pradesh

The government on Saturday appointed six new governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura.

Former interlocutor on Naga talks R N Ravi has been appointed as Nagaland governor, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Noted lawyer and former Janata Dal MP Jagdeep Dhankhar were appointed as the West Bengal governor.

Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh and her place will be filled by Bihar governor Lalji Tandon, the communique said.

Phagu Chauhan will fill replace Tandon as Bihar governor. Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the governor of Tripura, it said.