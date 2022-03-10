Goverdhan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Goverdhan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Goverdhan is an assembly constituency in the Mathura district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Goverdhan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Goverdhan was won by Karinda Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Raj Kumar Rawat. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Rajkumar Rawat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Karinda Singh garnered 93538 votes, securing 45.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 33009 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.94 percent.

The total number of voters in the Goverdhan constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

