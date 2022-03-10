Goshainganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Goshainganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Goshainganj is an assembly constituency in the Ayodhya district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Goshainganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Goshainganj was won by Indra Pratap Alias Khabbu Tiwari of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Abhay Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Abhay Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Indra Pratap Alias Khabbu Tiwari garnered 89586 votes, securing 39.41 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11620 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.11 percent.

The total number of voters in the Goshainganj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Goshainganj constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.