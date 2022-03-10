Gorakhpur Urban Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gorakhpur Urban Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Gorakhpur Urban is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gorakhpur Urban legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gorakhpur Urban was won by Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Rana Rahul Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal garnered 122221 votes, securing 55.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 60730 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.75 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gorakhpur Urban constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.