Gorakhpur Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gorakhpur Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Gorakhpur Rural is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gorakhpur Rural legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gorakhpur Rural was won by Bipin Singh of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Vijay Bahadur Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Vijay Bahadur Yadava.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bipin Singh garnered 83686 votes, securing 35.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4410 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.87 percent.

