Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Dr Kafeel Khan gets clean chit
Updated : September 27, 2019 05:17 PM IST
Dr Khan was suspended following the death of children in the hospital in August 2017.
The infants had died allegedly because of disruption in oxygen supply due to pending payments to the supplier, a charge stoutly refuted by the state government.
