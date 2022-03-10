Gopamau Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gopamau Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gopamau is an assembly constituency in the Hardoi district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gopamau legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gopamau was won by Shyam Prakash of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Rajeshwari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shyam Prakash.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shyam Prakash garnered 87871 votes, securing 43.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31378 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.45 percent.