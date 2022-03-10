Gopalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gopalpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Gopalpur is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gopalpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gopalpur was won by Nafees Ahmad of the SP. He defeated BJP's Shrikrishna Pal. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Waseem Ahmad.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nafees Ahmad garnered 70980 votes, securing 37.5 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14960 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.9 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gopalpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Gopalpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.