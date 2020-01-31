Google stops Internet Saathis programme in West Bengal after violence
Updated : January 31, 2020 09:05 PM IST
There was panic in the area over rumours that the data was being collected by women employees of an NGO employed as Internet Saathis which triggered a mob attack on the houses of two of them at Rampurhat on January 22.
The Internet Saathis work in collaboration with Google to empower rural women use smartphones and the internet in their day to day lives.
After the violence, the district administration ordered the NGO and Google to stop the programme.
