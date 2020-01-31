Associate Partner
HDFC life
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Google stops Internet Saathis programme in West Bengal after violence

Updated : January 31, 2020 09:05 PM IST

There was panic in the area over rumours that the data was being collected by women employees of an NGO employed as Internet Saathis which triggered a mob attack on the houses of two of them at Rampurhat on January 22.
The Internet Saathis work in collaboration with Google to empower rural women use smartphones and the internet in their day to day lives.
After the violence, the district administration ordered the NGO and Google to stop the programme.
Google stops Internet Saathis programme in West Bengal after violence
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Economic Survey 2020: Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1% of companies

Economic Survey 2020: Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1% of companies

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

HUL Q3 misses estimates, net profit jumps 13% to Rs 1,616 crore

HUL Q3 misses estimates, net profit jumps 13% to Rs 1,616 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement