Politics Google, Facebook, Microsoft, other tech companies join lawsuit against new student visa rule Updated : July 14, 2020 10:13 AM IST The July 6 directive will make it impossible for a large number of international students to participate in the CPT and OPT programmes. Closing off more than half of all international students from participating in the recruiting pipeline for American businesses will thus harm companies and the entire economy.