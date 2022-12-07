Gondal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Gondal constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Gondal is an assembly constituency in the Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Gondal legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency.

This year the key candidates from the Gondal constituency were Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja (BJP), Desai Yatish Govindlal (AAP), and Nimishaben Khunt (Congress).

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Gondal was won by Jadeja Geetaba Jayrajsinh of the BJP. He defeated Khatariya Arjunbhai Ghanshyambhai of Congress.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 13.3% 2017 BJP 11.01% 2022 TBA TBA

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Jadeja Jayrajsinh Temubha of the BJP.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jadeja Geetaba Jayrajsinh garnered 70,506 votes, securing 49.97 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15,397 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.01 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gondal constituency stands at 2,28,529 and the constituency has a literacy level of 80.96 percent.