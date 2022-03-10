Gonda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gonda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gonda is an assembly constituency in the Gonda district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Gonda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gonda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gonda was won by Prateek Bhushan Singh of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Mo Jaleel Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vinod Kumar Urf Pandit Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prateek Bhushan Singh garnered 58254 votes, securing 30.1 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11678 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.03 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gonda constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.