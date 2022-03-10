Gola Gokrannath Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gola Gokrannath Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gola Gokrannath is an assembly constituency in the Kheri district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gola Gokrannath legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gola Gokrannath was won by Arvind Giri of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Vinay Tiwari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vinay Tiwari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Arvind Giri garnered 122497 votes, securing 48.83 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 55017 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.93 percent.