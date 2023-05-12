Gokak Election Results LIVE Updates | Ramesh Jarkiholi retains power by defeating Congress leader Kadadi Kallappa

Jarkiholi is the sitting MLA from Gokak. He was a Congress strongman till 2019 before he defected to the BJP. He has been winning the seat since 1999 and this is his seventh consecutive term on the seat.

BJP leader Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao won Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 from Gokak Assembly constituency. He contested against Congress leader Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa and AAP leader JM Kareppagol.

Jarkiholi is the sitting MLA from Gokak. He was a Congress strongman till 2019 before he defected to the BJP. He has been winning the seat since 1999 and this is his seventh consecutive term on the seat. As the result of the state assembly polls were declared on Saturday, he once again retained his seat on a BJP ticket. Jarkiholi defeated Congress' Kallappa with a margin of 25,412 votes.

The BJP candidate secured 10,5313 votes with 55.31 percent vote share, while Congress candidate Kallappa secured 79,901 votes with a vote share of 41.97 percent.

In 2018 Karnataka assembly polls, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao, who contested on a Congress ticket, defeated BJP candidate Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari by a margin of 14,280 votes. He retained the seat by securing 90,249 votes at 52 percent of total votes polled. Pujari secured 75,969 votes in total.

In 2013, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of the Congress had won the seat by defeating JD(S) candidate Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari. Jarkiholi secured 79,175 votes while Pujari secured a total of 51,170 votes.

BJP candidate Vasudev Mahadevappa Savatikai secured only 4,293 votes.

About Gokak Constituency

Gokak is an Assembly constituency in the Belgaum Lok sabha constituency. It falls under Belgaum district in Mumbai Karnataka region. It is one of the 15 assembly constituencies where bypolls were held in 2019.

There are a total of 238,221 voters in Gokak constituency, of which 118,115 are male, 120,091 are female and 15 are transgenders.

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.62 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.76 percent, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48 percent, according the Census of India, 2011.

The voting for Gokak Assembly constituency was held on May 10 along with the rest 223 constituencies of Karnataka.