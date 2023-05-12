Gokak Election Results LIVE Updates | Will Ramesh Jarkiholi retain this assembly seat?

Gokak Election Results LIVE Updates:

BJP leader Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao, Congress leader Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa and AAP leader JM Kareppagol are contesting from the Gokak assembly constituency in the 2023 Karnataka election. The Karnataka election results will be declared on Saturday, May 13.

Jarkiholi was a Congress strongman till 2019 before he defected to the BJP.

In 2018 Karnataka assembly polls, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao, who contested on a Congress ticket, retained his seat by securing 90,249 votes at 52 percent of total votes polled. He defeated BJP candidate Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari by a margin of 14,280 votes. Pujari secured 75,969 votes in total.