Goa: Utpal Parrikar quits BJP on being denied ticket from Panaji; will contest as independent

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parikkar, quit the BJP after being denied ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections. Utpal Parrikar said he would contest the elections set to be held on February 14 as an independent candidate from Panaji.

Manohar Parrikar had represented Panaji for over two decades.

On the day before, the BJP had nominated its sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate . He is one of 10 legislators who had joined the saffron party in July 2019 after quitting Congress.

"I was left with no other choice. I have resigned from the party and I would be contesting as an independent from Panaji," Utpal Parrikar told reporters.

He also said that resignation was a formality but the BJP will "always remain in my heart. It is a difficult choice for me, I am doing it for the people of Goa. No one should be worried about my political future, people of Goa will do it," he said.

The BJP had offered him constituencies other than Panaji ("other options"), Parrikar said. "I am fighting for the values which I believe in. Let the people of Panaji decide. I cannot negotiate with my party," he added.

Asked whether he would seek support of other political parties, he said the only platform for him was the BJP. If not BJP, then he would contest as an independent, he said. "I will not go for any other political party," Parrikar said.

On Thursday, the BJP's Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had said while releasing its first list of candidates that the party offered some other seats to Utpal, but he was not willing to contest from any of them.