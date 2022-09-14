By CNBCTV18.com

Eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, news agency Press Trust of India quoted state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade as saying on Wednesday.

The Congress MLAs include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira & Rudolf Fernandes, news agency ANI said in a tweet, while also adding that they met with CM Pramod Sawant.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

