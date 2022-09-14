    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics Newsgoa political crisis 8 congress mlas to join bjp says state party chief tanavade 14720301.htm

    8 Congress MLAs in Goa to join BJP, says state party chief Tanavade

    8 Congress MLAs in Goa to join BJP, says state party chief Tanavade

    8 Congress MLAs in Goa to join BJP, says state party chief Tanavade
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20.

    Eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, news agency Press Trust of India quoted state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade as saying on Wednesday.
    The Congress MLAs include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira & Rudolf Fernandes, news agency ANI said in a tweet, while also adding that they met with CM Pramod Sawant.
    In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.
    — This story will be updated with more details shortly
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    BJPCongressGoa

    Previous Article

    11 dead, 27 injured as minibus plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

    Next Article

    Prime Minister Modi to release national logistics policy on September 17

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng