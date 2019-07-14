cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Goa Forward withdraws support to BJP-led government

Updated : July 14, 2019 06:45 PM IST

In a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha on Sunday, Goa Forward president and now former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said: "Political affairs committee and the legislature party wing of Goa Forward party met today and has decided to unanimously withdraw support to the BJP government led by Dr. Pramod Sawant."
On Saturday, Sawant dropped four ministers from his cabinet, including one Minister who is an independent MLA, to make way for the induction of four new faces in Sawant cabinet, three of whom were Congress defectors.
