Goa Election Results LIVE Updates: Pramod Sawant trails as BJP leads in Panaji, Aldona; Congress ahead in Dabolim

A tight contest is expected between the BJP and Congress in Goa, with Independents and other parties expected to play a major role in case of a hung assembly. Exit polls released by various agencies have also predicted a neck-and-neck contest between various players in the state. Polls to elect the new state Assembly were held on February 14. Besides the Congress and the BJP, AAP, TMC, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the Shiv Sena, NCP, the Revolutionary Goans, the Goencho Swabhimaan Party and the Jai Mahabharat Party, among others, are also in the poll fray.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | According to the Election Commission website, status is now known for 14 of the 40 Assembly constituencies. Here's what early trends indicate:
AAP: Leading in 1
BJP: Leading in 8
Congress: Leading in 2
Independent: Leading in 2
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak: Leading in 1
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Here's how the early trends are looking:
BJP: 6 (Aldona, Panaji, Saligao, Taleigao, Vasco-Da-Gama, Valpoi)
Congress: 3 (Sanquelim, Mormugao, Dabolim)
Independents: 4 (Sanguem, Nuvem, Curtorim, Bicholim)
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | BJP's Vishwajit Rane leading in Valpoi Assembly constituency, in early trends, as per Election Commission.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Meanwhile, former CM Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal, is trailing from Panaji Assembly Constituency. He is pitted against BJP's Atanasio Monserrate.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | BREAKING: Congress' candidate Dharmesh Saglani is leading by 436 votes in Sanquelim constituency while sitting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is trailing, according to CNN-News18.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | BJP is leading in Panaji, Aldona and 2 other Assembly constituencies while Congress is leading in Dabolim and one other seat, as per Election Commission.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Goa Congress thinking of shifting winning candidates out of Goa: Report
According to CNN-News18, Goa Congress is mulling to shift the party's winning candidates out of Goa amid reports of a hung assembly in the coastal state.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | BREAKING: BJP's Pramod Sawant is also leading from Sanquelim constituency, according to CNN-News18.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Leads as of 9:00 am:
BJP: 2 seats (Panaji, Vasco-Da-Gama)
Congress: 1 seat (Mormugao)
Independents: 2 seats (Nuvem, Curtorim)
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | BREAKING: BJP gains another lead, this time from Vasco-Da-Gama, according to early trends.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | BREAKING: Atanasio Monserrate leads from Panaji.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates: Here's how things stand, per early trends in Goa:
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is chairing a number of meetings even as the counting is underway in Goa, CNN-News18 has reported. He is scheduled to arrive at the BJP state office at 11 am, the news channel has reported.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, even as the postal ballots are being counted in Goa, Congress had earlier accused the BJP of interference and influence in the casting of these ballots.
The elections in Goa took place on February 14, but postal ballots are allowed until the morning of the counting day, which is to say today. This is for the benefit of services personnel and government workers who are on election duty.
Congress had earlier accused the BJP of putting pressure over such voters and influencing them to cast votes in the favour of the saffron party.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Goa Congress chief moves SC against HC verdict upholding Speaker's order
Meanwhile, in a development that could have post-poll ramifications, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar has approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court verdict which had upheld the Goa Assembly Speaker's order dismissing two petitions seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs who had switched over from their parties to the ruling BJP in 2019.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Half-an-hour into counting, here are the top developments:
>> Independent candidates lead in two Assembly constituencies according to early leads.
>> Congress seeks Goa Governor's appointment.
>> BJP calls for a closed-door meeting today at 4 pm.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at Sri Datta Temple as the countdown begins for the results of the Goa Assembly polls.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates: Independent candidates are leading from the Nuvem and Curtorim constituencies, according to the early leads.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | First leads are in
Meanwhile, the first leads in Goa are in, and at this point an Independent candidate seems to be in the lead in the coastal state, according to CNN-News18. But remember, these are postal ballots which are being counted, and any clear indication of where the wind is blowing won't be in until at least a couple of hours.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Counting begins as BJP eyes third term, Congress seeks to avoid repeat of 2017
Counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa began on Thursday morning in the coastal state, where the ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.
Counting got underway at 8 am at Government Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji for 19 Assembly constituencies in North Goa and at Damodar College in Margao town for 21 seats in South Goa, an official said.
Altogether 302 candidates contested the elections which saw multi-cornered fights due to presence of many smaller and regional outfits besides the BJP and the Congress, the two major political forces in Goa.
The voter turnout was 79 percent.
Most exit polls have predicted a hung House, amid talk of various post-result scenarios.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Counting begins
The counting of votes will be held in two places in Goa: Damodar College in Margao and Government College of Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji covering Assembly constituencies falling in North Goa district and South Goa district, respectively, according to CNN-News18.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Counting to begin shortly; What can we expect?
Counting to begin shortly in Goa as the fate of over 300 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats is set to be decided today. A close contest between BJP, Congress and their allies is expected in the coastal state, with exit polls predicting a hung Assembly.
The Goa Congress has already sought an appointment with the Goa Governor, while the BJP had met the Governor yesterday, according to reports.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Pramod Sawant: Offered prayers at Shree Datta Mandir in Sankhali.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Top developments before counting begins
Here are some of the top early morning developments, minutes before the counting begins:
>> Hectic parlays in both BJP and Congress camps to stake claim to government formation as exit polls predict hung Assembly.
>> Congress seeks an appoitnment with Goa Governor at 3 pm.
>> BJP calls for a closed-door meeting at 4 pm today.
>> Strong rooms open as counting to begin shortly.
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | Collector Ruchika Katiyal: The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates and observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College. (ANI)
Goa Election Results LIVE Updates | BREAKING: Goa Congress has sought an appointment with Goa Governor at 3 pm today, CNN-News18 has reported. This is ahead of the counting of votes in the coastal state, which will begin at 8 am.