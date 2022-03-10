Goa Election Results LIVE Updates: Pramod Sawant trails as BJP leads in Panaji, Aldona; Congress ahead in Dabolim

Goa Election Results LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, even as the postal ballots are being counted in Goa, Congress had earlier accused the BJP of interference and influence in the casting of these ballots.

The elections in Goa took place on February 14, but postal ballots are allowed until the morning of the counting day, which is to say today. This is for the benefit of services personnel and government workers who are on election duty.

Congress had earlier accused the BJP of putting pressure over such voters and influencing them to cast votes in the favour of the saffron party.