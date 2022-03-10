Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am; Hung Assembly predicted as BJP-Congress go neck-and-neck in close contest

A tight contest is expected between the BJP and Congress in Goa, with Independents and other parties expected to play a major role in case of a hung assembly. Exit polls released by various agencies have also predicted a neck-and-neck contest between various players in the state. Polls to elect the new state Assembly were held on February 14. Besides the Congress and the BJP, AAP, TMC, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the Shiv Sena, NCP, the Revolutionary Goans, the Goencho Swabhimaan Party and the Jai Mahabharat Party, among others, are also in the poll fray.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress working to avoid repeat of 2017
Ahead of the counting of votes in Goa, Congress is reportedly strategising to ensure that there is no repeat of the 2017 fiasco. In 2017, the Grand Old Party had emerged as the party with highest number of seats, but BJP had tied up with other smaller parties and Independents to stake claim to the government.
This time around, however, senior Congress leaders have landed in the coastal state and are in touch with other parties and candidates, in case of a hung assembly. Hectic political negotiations have also started, and Congress has reportedly sent feelers to AAP and TMC regarding a post-poll alliance.
Goa Elections Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, as far as the actual counting process is concerned, the strongrooms, where the EVMs have been kept, will open at 6:30 am, while the counting will begin at 8 am. Full results for the 40-member Assembly are expected around noon, according to reports.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress in talks with AAP
CNN-News18 has reported that the Goa Congress is in touch with AAP candidates, and has promised them ministerial posts if the Congress storms to power in the coastal state. Sources said that Congress is also in touch with the TMC, which is in alliance with the MGP.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates | Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar earlier today: The entire party and our alliance are united, we're confident to form our government in Goa. I'm happy to hear that other political parties also want to keep BJP out of power. Today BJP leaders met the Goa governor, I don’t know what is their plan. Their (BJP) in-charge said that they are planning to take away some Congress MLAs, which confirms that they are losing. We expect an absolute majority in Goa.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Prominent candidates to watch out for
The prominent candidates in the fray in Goa include Sawant of BJP and the Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat of the Congress.
Other prominent faces in the election included Churchill Alemao of the TMC, Ravi Naik of the BJP and Laxmikant Parsekar who fought the election as an independent candidate.
Besides the former CMs, former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai of the GFP and Sudin Dhavalikar of the MGP are also in the fray. Utpal Parrikar (an independent candidate), the late CM Manohar Parrikar's son and the AAP's CM face Amit Palekar are also the ones to watch out for.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates | Who is Sudin Dhavlikar, the man who could play the kingmaker today?
Sudin Dhavlikar is the chief of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is in alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. In the event of a hung Assembly, MGP-TMC could very well play the role of a kingmaker, but this does not come without complex alliance politics.
Dhavlikar, according to reports, is open to an alliance with both the BJP and the Congress, should the need arise. However, in case he joins hands with BJP, he is reportedly not in support of Pramod Sawant being installed as the Chief Minister again. And in the event that the MGP ties up with Congress, Dhavlikar wants to become the CM himself. According to reports, Congress is not against this possibility, and there are discussions happening within the party brass on that possibility.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: What had happened during the 2017 election?
After the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. However, the BJP, which had bagged 13 seats, then quickly tied-up with some regional outfits and independents to form the government in the state.
Over the last five years, several Congress leaders quit the party and as a result, the party's strength in the Assembly has been reduced to just two.
This time around, Congress is determined to prevent a repeat of 2017, and has made plans to stake claim as soon as the results are out, according to reports.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 50,000 officials deployed for counting of votes in five states
More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes on Thursday in the five states where assembly polls were held recently.
The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines.
Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process. In view of the pandemic, the Election Commission had issued separate guidelines for counting day.
According to the poll panel's guidelines, counting centres have to be disinfected before and after the counting process. To ensure distancing norms, the counting halls have to be sufficiently big with proper ventilation, windows and exhaust fans.
Despite being fully vaccinated, if anyone has Covid symptoms such as fever or cold, he or she will not be allowed inside the counting hall.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Complex party dynamics in play as hung assembly predicted
Exit polls have predicted a fractured mandate in Goa, with neither BJP nor the Congress managing to reach past the magic number of 21.
This is where the alliances and their complex dynamics come into play. While Congress has already allied with the Goa Forward Party, which had contested on three seats, the BJP has said that it is open to join hands with the MGP, in case the need for that arises.
But MGP has allied with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, a BJP rival. This might complicate an already complicated election, especially with MGP-TMC alliance expected to play the role of a kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: What do the exit polls say?
The exit polls have predicted a fractured mandate in Goa.
The Design Box exit poll and the Veto exit poll too have given the verdict in the favour of the BJP. The Design Box exit poll predicts the BJP winning seats in the range of 15 to 19 while the Veto has predicted a handsome majority of 20 to 23 seats for the BJP. In the Design Box exit poll, the Congress-led alliance is emerging second with 14 to 18 seats. In the Veto exit poll, the alliance is predicted to be struggling with a win in only 4 to 6 seats.
Finally, the C-Voter exit poll too has forecast a clear win for the BJP. According to them, the BJP should win 19 to 23 seats while the Congress-led alliance could end up winning a mere 4 to 8 seats. This exit poll projects 5 to 9 seats for the AAP and 0 to 4 seats for the others. (3/3)
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: What do the exit polls say?
The exit polls have predicted a fractured mandate in Goa.
The ETG research exit poll also predicts a tough fight between the BJP and the Congress-led alliance. According to their numbers, the BJP will win 17 to 20 seats and the alliance could end up with 15 to 17 seats. The AAP could win 1 to 2 seats with the Others in the fray could win 4 to 6 seats.
The P-Marq exit poll gives the ruling BJP a slight edge in these elections. Their numbers tell that the BJP could be winning 16 to 20 seats while the Congress alliance will come second winning anywhere between 9 to 13 seats. In these exit polls, the AAP is winning 4 to 8 seats while the Others are winning 1 to 3 seats. (2/3)
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: What do the exit polls say?
The exit polls have predicted a fractured mandate in Goa.
According to the CNX exit poll, there is a tough fight between the BJP and the Congress-led alliance. They predict the BJP to win between 16 to 22 seats while the Congress-led alliance winning between 11 to 17 seats. They predict the AAP to win between 0-2 seats.
The Jan Ki Baat exit poll too predicted a close fight between the BJP and the Congress-led alliance. According to them, BJP is winning 13 to 19 seats in Goa. The Congress-led alliance could win 14 to 19 seats. The AAP has a chance to win between 1 to 2 seats. (1/3)
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Key candidates and their seats to watch out for as counting begins at 8 am
Pramod Sawant, BJP (Sanquelim)
Utpal Parrikar, Independent (Panaji)
Amit Palekar, AAP (St Cruz)
Michael Lobo, Congress (Calangute)
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Resort politics returns as exit polls predict a tough contest between BJP, Congress
The Congress, which had kept its candidates in a luxury hotel at Bambolim near Panaji in North Goa since Tuesday evening, shifted them to another resort in Margao town on Wednesday evening. This resort is owned by one of the party candidates.
Sources said that senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is Congress's Goa election in-charge, held a meeting with the candidates of the Congress and the GFP, which was also attended by Karnataka Congress president D K Shivkumar, who is currently camping in Goa.
During the meeting, it was decided to elect the leader of the group immediately after the results are out and stake claim to form the government with state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leaders meet party candidates ahead of counting day
BJP leaders on Wednesday held a meeting of all party candidates in Goa ahead of counting of votes.
The ruling party's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi, chief minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade were present at the meeting.
"The meeting was held to discuss the counting tomorrow. We have asked all winning candidates to gather at the party office at 4 pm tomorrow," Ravi told reporters later.
The BJP was confident of winning majority of seats and would not require support of other parties, he claimed.
Chief minister Sawant too said the party will form the next government on its own.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: In meeting chaired by P Chidambaram, Congress decides to act swiftly to stake claim for govt formation
Congress veteran P Chidambaram held a meeting with the Goa Assembly poll candidates of his party and those of ally GFP on Wednesday night, where it was decided that the alliance will name its leader immediately after the election results are out and stake claim for government formation, sources said.
The decision is meant to avoid a repeat of the 2017 fiasco when the Congress had failed to form a government in Goa despite scoring the maximum number of seats.
The Congress had contested the election on 37 seats, while ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) had fielded three candidates.
Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Goa Assembly election results! It's expected to be a day full of twists, turns and possible surprises in the sunny state as the counting begins at 8 am. Exit polls have predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the BJP and Congress, with smaller parties and Independents expected to play a major role in government formation today. Catch all the LIVE Updates of the political developments in Goa right here.