Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am; Hung Assembly predicted as BJP-Congress go neck-and-neck in close contest

Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates | Who is Sudin Dhavlikar, the man who could play the kingmaker today?

Sudin Dhavlikar is the chief of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is in alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. In the event of a hung Assembly, MGP-TMC could very well play the role of a kingmaker, but this does not come without complex alliance politics.

Dhavlikar, according to reports, is open to an alliance with both the BJP and the Congress, should the need arise. However, in case he joins hands with BJP, he is reportedly not in support of Pramod Sawant being installed as the Chief Minister again. And in the event that the MGP ties up with Congress, Dhavlikar wants to become the CM himself. According to reports, Congress is not against this possibility, and there are discussions happening within the party brass on that possibility.