Goa Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am; Hung Assembly predicted as BJP-Congress go neck-and-neck in close contest

Goa ElectionResults 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress working to avoid repeat of 2017Ahead of the counting of votes in Goa, Congress is reportedly strategising to ensure that there is no repeat of the 2017 fiasco. In 2017, the Grand Old Party had emerged as the party with highest number of seats, but BJP had tied up with other smaller parties and Independents to stake claim to the government.This time around, however, senior Congress leaders have landed in the coastal state and are in touch with other parties and candidates, in case of a hung assembly. Hectic political negotiations have also started, and Congress has reportedly sent feelers to AAP and TMC regarding a post-poll alliance.