    Goa: Eight new BJP MLAs to meet PM Modi tomorrow
    PTI  IST (Published)

    According to BJP sources, the group is also expected to meet party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their Delhi visit, but their appointments are not confirmed yet. The BJP retained power in the 40-member Goa Assembly after the elections in March this year. It had 20 MLAs, while the Congress’ strength has depleted from 11 to three after the recent defection.

    Eight MLAs of the Congress in Goa who switched over to the BJP earlier this week will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, a senior party official said on Sunday. The MLAs led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP’s state unit president Sadanand Tanavade will meet the prime minister tomorrow morning, he said.
    Six legislators will leave for Delhi by flight tonight, while MLAs Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat, who are currently out of the station, will join them in the national capital, he said.
    Earlier on Wednesday, MLAs Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira joined the BJP after passing a resolution in a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP).
