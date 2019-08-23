Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Global worry over Amazon fires escalates; Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defiant

Updated : August 23, 2019 11:36 AM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron called the wildfires an international crisis and said the leaders of the Group of 7 nations should hold urgent discussions about them at their summit in France this weekend.
Onyx Lorenzoni, the president's chief of staff, earlier in the day accused European countries of exaggerating environmental problems in Brazil in order to disrupt its commercial interests.
Satellite images show smoke from the Amazon reaching across the Latin American continent to the Atlantic coast and Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
