Gill Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gill Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gill is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Gill legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Gill was won by Kuldeep Singh Vaid(Bulara) of the INC. He defeated AAP's Jiwan Singh Sangowal.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Darshan Singh Shivalik.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kuldeep Singh Vaid(Bulara) garnered 67,927 votes, securing 37.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8,641 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.77 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gill constituency stands at 2,73,104 with 1,28,372 male voters and 1,44,723 female voters.