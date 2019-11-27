#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Gilgit-Baltistan locals’ resentment continues to grow amidst Kashmir crisis

Updated : November 27, 2019 06:37 PM IST

Last year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan extended its jurisdiction to GB ruling that “no change can be made” in the status of the territory.
The Chairman of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) Sultan Raees believes the State Subject Rule shouldn’t have been abolished in India or Pakistan.
Gilgit-Baltistan locals’ resentment continues to grow amidst Kashmir crisis
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV