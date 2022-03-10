Gidderbaha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gidderbaha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gidderbaha is an assembly constituency in the Sri Muktsar Sahib district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Gidderbaha legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Gidderbaha was won by Amrinder Singh @ Raja Warring of the INC. He defeated SAD's Hardeep Singh @ Dimpy Dhillon.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Amrinder Singh @ Raja Warring garnered 63500 votes, securing 45.61 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16212 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.64 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gidderbaha constituency stands at 167228 with 80093 male voters and 87125 female voters.

The Gidderbaha constituency has a literacy level of 75 percent.