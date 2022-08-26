Ghulam Nabi Azad writes a scathing letter as he quits Congress — Highlights

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ghulam Nabi Azad says the entire organisational election process is a "farce and a sham" and a "giant fraud" on the party. Before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra, the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress Jodo' exercise.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. In a five-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that comes ahead of the crucial organisational elections in the party, Azad said he does so with a "heavy heart".

Azad, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in the party, said, "Before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra' party should undertake 'Congress jodo yatra'.

Key points from Ghulam Nabi Azad's letter of resignation from Congress:

# Azad accuses Rahul Gandhi of demolishing the consultative mechanism within the party. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

# Tearing of a government ordinance by Tearing of a government ordinance by Rahul Gandhi in full media view as a "glaring example" of "immaturity". This single action contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA government in 2014.

# Recommendations of the brainstorming sessions in Pachmarhi (1998), Shimla (2003), and Jaipur (2013) to revitalise the party were never properly implemented.

# The detailed action plan to revitalise the party in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections "lying in the storeroom of the AICC for the past 9 years. No effort was made to even examine them seriously despite repeated reminders to Congress President The detailed action plan to revitalise the party in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections "lying in the storeroom of the AICC for the past 9 years. No effort was made to even examine them seriously despite repeated reminders to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

# "Remote control model" that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now applies to Congress. You (Sonia Gandhi) are just a nominal figurehead, all important decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi or "rather worse his security guards and personal assistants".

# When 23 senior leaders flagged the "abysmal drift" in the party, the "coterie chose to unleash its sycophants on us and got us attacked". Congress has reached a point of no return, "proxies" were being propped up to take over the leadership of the party, an apparent reference to the upcoming election of the party president.

# Entire organisational election process is a "farce and a sham" and a "giant fraud" on the party. Before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra, the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress Jodo' exercise.