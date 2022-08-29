Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch new party after quitting Congress

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ghulam Nabi Azad Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers and the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, refused to divulge any further details on the formation of his new party.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will launch his own party in Jammu and Kashmir within a fortnight, his close confidant GM Saroori said. Saroori asserted that the restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 position of Jammu and Kashmir will be part of the party's manifesto.

"I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon," Azad, who hails from the Bhaderwah township of Doda district, had said.

Also, eight senior party leaders including three former ministers resigned from the party's primary membership. Former ministers RS Chib, GM Saroori and Abdul Rashid; former MLAs Mohammad Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohammad Akram; former MLC Naresh Gupta and party leader Salman Nizami have resigned in Azad's support, sources said.

Azad resigned on August 26 from all party positions, including its primary membership. In a five-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that comes ahead of the crucial organisational elections in the party, Azad said he does so with a "heavy heart".

Azad, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in the party, said, "Before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra' party should undertake 'Congress jodo yatra'.

