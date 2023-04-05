In his book that released on Wednesday, Azad chronicles his relationship with Indira and Sonia Gandhi and the tensions that rose with Rahul Gandhi during his time at the Congress as a senior leader.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has accused the party of being run by a "remote control" and being managed by a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants." Azad, who also served as a chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, made the comments ahead of the release of his autobiography, "Azaad – An Autobiography."

The veteran politician, who quit Congress in August 2022, declined to discuss his issues with his former colleagues, saying that he did not want to dwell on past bitterness.

Azad did, however, express respect for Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, but acknowledged that he had political differences with Rahul Gandhi.

"As an individual, I am not saying Rahul Gandhi is a bad person. As an individual he is a good person," Azad said. "Maybe we have some political issues, but those are the political issues that I had with him as long as I was in Congress. Since I am no longer in the Congress party, I am nobody to tell him what is right for him and what is wrong for him."

Azad wished Rahul Gandhi well, saying that it was up to him to navigate the rough waters of politics. He noted that Rahul Gandhi might not hold any post at present but everyone knew he was the "captain of the ship."

On Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Speaking of Gandhi's recent disqualification, Azad told News18 that the law used by the Lok Sabha should only be applied in the case of politicians with criminal backgrounds.

"I am against this. This should not apply to any political leader. Whether Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Prasad or Samajwadi Party leader," Azad said.

Azad also accused the Congress party of destroying its institutional integrity through the remote-control model and propping up proxies to take over the leadership of the party.

Azad favours early polls in Jammu and Kashmir

The former J&K chief minister has also called for early elections in the state, stating that they are important not only for democracy but also for resolving issues faced by the common people of the region. He rejected the possibility of a pre-poll alliance for his newly-formed political party, stating that he does not want to commit to a decision before the election results are known.

Azad expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and ruled out the idea of tying up with any political party before the elections.

"Post elections, one does not know whether any political party gets majority or not ... I do not want to commit myself to a thing which one is not able to know what to do post elections," Azad said.

About 'Azaad: An autobiography'

In his book which released on Wednesday, Azad chronicles his relationship with Indira and Sonia Gandhi and the tensions that arose with Rahul Gandhi during his time at the Congress as a senior leader.

The 16-chapter book highlights several instances where he had sharp differences with Rahul Gandhi, particularly after 23 Congress leaders wrote to then-party president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020.

Azad said that instead of heeding the suggestions in the letter, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi took offence and viewed it as a challenge to their authority. Azad also said that Rahul Gandhi's leadership had given rise to a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants who ran the affairs of the party.

The release comes against the background of the upcoming Karnataka polls on May 10 and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member.

