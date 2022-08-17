By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad declined the offer to assume the post of Campaign Committee chairman of Jammu and Kashmir due to health reasons, sources said. However, another leader said Azad resigned as he was unsatisfied with the committee.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the post of the Jammu and Kashmir party campaign chief, hours after being appointed as one.

According to reports, Azad declined the offer to assume the post of Campaign Committee chairman of Jammu and Kashmir due to health reasons. He conveyed this to the Congress leadership and thanked them for giving him the responsibility, sources told news agency ANI.

The development came after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi appointed Vikar Rasool Wani as the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president and Raman Bhalla as working president. Following this, two more Congress leaders resigned from newly formed committees.

What happened?

Congress recently constituted the campaign committee, political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee and Pradesh election committee for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The campaign committee was formed constituting 11 members — with Azad as the chairman and Tariq Hamid Karra as vice chairman. The committee also included the PCC president and working president as permanent invitees while GM Saroori was made the convener.

Sonia Gandhi also set up a political affairs committee with Karra as its chairman and it included the likes of Azad, Mir and Saifuddin Soz.

However, the reshuffle in the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit is said to have angered many party leaders. Former Congress MLA Gulzar Ahmad Wani stepped down from the coordination committee as a mark of protest against the appointment of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in J&K.

What did the Congress leaders say

Former Congress MLA Gulzar Ahmad Wani said he resigned from the Congress coordination committee in J&K in a protest against the recent appointment of PCC chief in UT. "The decision isn't in favour of the party," he said.

Another leader Haji Abdul Rashid Dar resigned from Congress' primary membership. He was quoted as saying, "We're unhappy as senior leaders weren't consulted before taking the decision on J&K PCC chief. We've resigned from the party's coordination committee as a protest against recent announcements of the PCC chief. I've resigned from Congress' primary membership."

Amid this, Congress leader Ashwani Handa said the newly constituted campaign committee has ignored the aspirations of the party's grassroots workers in J&K. "Injustice has been meted out to them. That's why Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned as he was unsatisfied with the committee," he alleged.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress president post was held by Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is believed to be a close aide of Azad. Also, Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the groups of 23 leaders who were vocal about leadership change in Congress.