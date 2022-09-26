Ghulam Nabi Azad announces his party's name, explains what its flag signifies

By Akriti Anand

Mini Announcing the name of his new party in Jammu on Monday, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We want the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent." He also unveiled the flag of the party, explaining the significance of the colour used in it.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the name of his new party will be the 'Democratic Azad Party'. Announcing the name during a press conference in Jammu on Monday, Azad said, "We want the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent."

"I am launching Democratic Azad Party (DAP) from here (Jammu) today. It symbolises democracy and freedom of speech and thought. Our ideology will be based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi," Azad was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Monday.

Azad said that DAP will have "no competition" with any other political party and it will focus on "strengthening" peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir

He also unveiled the flag of the new party and explained the significance of the colour used in it.

"Mustard colour indicates creativity and unity in diversity, white indicates peace and blue indicate freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky," Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted by ANI as saying.

Jammu | Ghulam Nabi Azad unveils the flag of his new 'Democratic Azad Party' Says, "Mustard colour indicates creativity & unity in diversity, white indicates peace & blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination & limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky." pic.twitter.com/35CPshU3sL— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

This came a month after Azad resigned from the Congress. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 2.

Over 60 Congress leaders — including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand — from the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress, followed suit.

After his resignation, the 73-year-old leader targeted the Gandhis, while accusing Rahul Gandhi of immaturity and "childish behaviour". "The Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs AICC," he had said.

Azad's resignation from the Congress came just before the 2024 general elections. It is among the several other high-profile exits from the party, including former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, and former Union Ministers Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal.

(Inputs from agencies)