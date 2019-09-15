Politics
Ghulam Nabi Azad moves Supreme Court over Kashmir curbs, plea to be heard on Monday
Updated : September 15, 2019 07:33 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the Kashmir issue.
The plea will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday along with various petitions including one of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury who has challenged the detention of his party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.
The court will also hear other petitions related to the various issues after the abrogation of Article 370.
