#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad moves Supreme Court over Kashmir curbs, plea to be heard on Monday

Updated : September 15, 2019 07:33 PM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the Kashmir issue.
The plea will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday along with various petitions including one of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury who has challenged the detention of his party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.
The court will also hear other petitions related to the various issues after the abrogation of Article 370.
Ghulam Nabi Azad moves Supreme Court over Kashmir curbs, plea to be heard on Monday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV