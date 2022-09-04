Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to launch new party at Jammu rally today — here's what we know
Last week, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said he would soon launch a new party and the first unit for the same would be in Jammu & Kashmir.
Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to begin a new journey in politics with a rally in Jammu today, over a week after he quit Congress while targeting the party's high command.
Here is what we know so far:
Azad will most probably announce the formation of a new party during Sunday's rally, as per reports. Last week, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir had said he would soon launch a new party and the first unit for the same would be in J&K where polls are to be held soon.
Azad will lead the party, which could tie up with other parties in J&K such as PDP or National Conference or with the BJP. However, Azad had earlier told a news organisation that there was no question regarding tying up with the BJP.
After his resignation, the 73-year-old leader targeted the Gandhis, while accusing Rahul Gandhi of immaturity and "childish behaviour".
Azad's resignation comes just before the 2024 general elections. It is among the several other high-profile exits from the party, including former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, former Union Ministers Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal.