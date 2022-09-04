By CNBCTV18.com

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to begin a new journey in politics with a rally in Jammu today, over a week after he quit Congress while targeting the party's high command.

Here is what we know so far:

Azad will most probably announce the formation of a new party during Sunday's rally, as per reports. Last week, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir had said he would soon launch a new party and the first unit for the same would be in J&K where polls are to be held soon.

Azad will lead the party, which could tie up with other parties in J&K such as PDP or National Conference or with the BJP. However, Azad had earlier told a news organisation that there was no question regarding tying up with the BJP.

On August 26, Azad resigned from all positions including primary membership of Congress. "Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs AICC," he had said. His exit resulted in the quitting of over 60 Congress leaders from the J&K unit of the party.

After his resignation, the 73-year-old leader targeted the Gandhis, while accusing Rahul Gandhi of immaturity and "childish behaviour".