Ghulam Nabi Azad announces new party, says people to decide name and flag

Less than two weeks after quitting the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad during a rally in Jammu on Sunday announced a new political party but said that the people of J&K would decide its name and flag.

While announcing the new party during a rally at the Sainik Ground in Jammu, Azad said that it would focus on the right to employment and land to the native domicile as well as the restoration of full statehood.

On August 26, Azad resigned from all positions including primary membership of Congress. "Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs AICC," he had said. His exit resulted in the quitting of over 60 Congress leaders from the J&K unit of the party. Last week, he had also said he would form his own party.

"Congress was made by us, by our blood, not by computers, not by twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers & tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground," news agency ANI reported Azad as saying at the public meeting.

After his resignation last week, the 73-year-old leader targeted the Gandhis, while accusing Rahul Gandhi of immaturity and "childish behaviour".

Azad's resignation from Congress comes just before the 2024 general elections. It is among the several other high-profile exits from the party, including former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, former Union Ministers Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal.