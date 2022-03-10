Ghosi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ghosi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ghosi is an assembly constituency in the Mau district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ghosi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ghosi was won by Fagu Chauhan of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Abbas Ansari. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sudhakar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Fagu Chauhan garnered 88298 votes, securing 36.54 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7003 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.9 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ghosi constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Ghosi constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.