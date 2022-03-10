Ghorawal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ghorawal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ghorawal is an assembly constituency in the Sonbhadra district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Ghorawal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ghorawal was won by Anil Kumar Maurya of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Ramesh Chandra Dubey.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ramesh Chandra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Anil Kumar Maurya garnered 114305 votes, securing 47.82 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 57649 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.12 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ghorawal constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.