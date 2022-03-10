Ghazipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ghazipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ghazipur is an assembly constituency in the Ghazipur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Ghazipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ghazipur was won by Sangeeta of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Rajesh Kushwaha.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vijay Kumar Mishra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sangeeta garnered 92090 votes, securing 43.12 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 32607 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.27 percent .

The total number of voters in the Ghazipur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.