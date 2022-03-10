Ghaziabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ghaziabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ghaziabad is an assembly constituency in the Ghaziabad district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ghaziabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ghaziabad was won by Atul Garg of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Suresh Bansal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Suresh Bansal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Atul Garg garnered 124201 votes, securing 54.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 70505 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 31.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ghaziabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Ghaziabad constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.