Ghatampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ghatampur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ghatampur is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Ghatampur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ghatampur was won by Kamal Rani of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Saroj Kureel.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Indrajeet Kori.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kamal Rani garnered 92776 votes, securing 48.52 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 45178 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.63 percent.