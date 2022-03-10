0

  Ghanshali Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ghanshali Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ghanshali Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ghanshali Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Ghanshali Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Ghanshali constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Ghanshali is an assembly constituency in the Tehri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Ghanshali legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Ghanshali was won by Shakti Lal Shah of the BJP. He defeated IND's Dhanilal Shah.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Bheem Lal Arya.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Shakti Lal Shah garnered 22,103 votes, securing 49.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11,653 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.01 percent.
The total number of voters in the Ghanshali constituency stands at 98,409 with 49,882 male voters and 48,526 female voters.
