Ghanaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ghanaur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ghanaur is an assembly constituency in the Patiala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Ghanaur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Ghanaur was won by Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur of the INC. He defeated INC's Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpura.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur garnered 65965 votes, securing 26.29 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 36557 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.57 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ghanaur constituency stands at 164546 with 76279 male voters and 88267 female voters.

The Ghanaur constituency has a literacy level of 72.4 percent.