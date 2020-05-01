  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Germany relaxes lockdown for playgrounds, churches and zoos

Updated : May 01, 2020 08:57 AM IST

Federal and state authorities also agreed Thursday to extend a ban on large sports events, concerts and festivals until at least Aug. 31.
Jobless figures released Thursday showed unemployment in Germany rose by 308,000 to over 2.6 million in the past month.
Germany relaxes lockdown for playgrounds, churches and zoos

You May Also Like

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement