George Soros criticises Kashmir restrictions by Modi govt in broadside against global nationalism

George Soros -- the man who broke the Bank of England – said nationalism is making headway globally with the biggest and the most frightening setback coming from India where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state. He made these comments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland where political and business leaders met this week to deliberate on where the world was headed this year.

He said, "The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship."

In December, the parliament enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act which essentially provides Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring countries who entered the country before 2014. The act has seen widespread protests across India for many argue it is against the ethos of India and the Indian Constitution. Not only India, Indian diaspora in the US, Europe and England too have protested against the law.

Soros said, "Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway."

"It has become easier to influence events than to understand what is going on. As a consequence, outcomes are unlikely to correspond to people’s expectations. This has already caused widespread disappointment that populist politicians have exploited for their own purposes," he said.

The tide turned against open societies after the crash of 2008 because it constituted a failure of international cooperation. This, in turn, led to the rise of nationalism, the great enemy of the open society, Soros said.

However, Soros believes there are grounds to hope for the survival of open societies.

He said, "If we survive the near-term, we still need a long-term strategy. If Xi Jinping succeeds in fully implementing his social credit system, he will bring into existence a new type of authoritarian system and a new type of human being who is willing to surrender his personal autonomy in order to stay out of trouble."

"I believe that as a long-term strategy our best hope lies in access to quality education, specifically an education that reinforces the autonomy of the individual by cultivating critical thinking and emphasising academic freedom," he said.

Soros said he set up Central European University (CEU) for this purpose 30 years ago with a mission to advance the values of the open society. He said, "CEU is not strong enough by itself to become the educational institution the world needs. That requires a new kind of global educational network.”

He said the time has come for Open Society Foundations to embark on an ambitious plan to build on this foundation a new and innovative educational network that the world really needs. It will be called the Open Society University Network (OSUN).