Gen Bipin Rawat death LIVE updates: Black Box of Helicopter recovered; Def Min Rajnath Singh briefs parliament

-General Bipin Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Wellington -Mi17V5 was supposed to land at 12:15pm -Mi17V5 Helicopter lost contact at 12:08pm -13 out of 14 passengers on board the Mi17V5 Helicopter have died -Remains of the deceased will be brought back this evening -Group Captain Varun is on life support -A tri service inquiry has been ordered and has reached the crash site -The deceased will be laid to rest with full military honours

General Bipin Rawat: From Chief of Army Staff to India's first ever Chief of Defence Staff

General Rawat is India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, who took over the coveted post on December 30, 2019. General Rawat had served as the 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as…