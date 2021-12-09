0

Gen Bipin Rawat death LIVE updates: Black Box of Helicopter recovered; Def Min Rajnath Singh briefs parliament

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Gen Bipin Rawat death LIVE updates: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday will brief the Parliament winter session on the IAF helicopter crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. The Army chopper carrying them crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.Here are the latest updates

Gen Bipin Rawat death LIVE updates: Black Box of Helicopter recovered; Def Min Rajnath Singh briefs parliament

  • Union defence minister Rajnath Singh begins briefing parliament: Main highlights

    -General Bipin Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Wellington
    -Mi17V5 was supposed to land at 12:15pm
    -Mi17V5 Helicopter lost contact at 12:08pm
    -13 out of 14 passengers on board the Mi17V5 Helicopter have died
    -Remains of the deceased will be brought back this evening
    -Group Captain Varun is on life support
    -A tri service inquiry has been ordered and has reached the crash site
    -The deceased will be laid to rest with full military honours

  • General Bipin Rawat: From Chief of Army Staff to India's first ever Chief of Defence Staff
    General Rawat is India's first Chief of Defence Staff, who took over the coveted post on December 30, 2019. General Rawat had served as the 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as…
    Gen Bipin Rawat death LIVE updates: Black Box of Helicopter recovered; Def Min Rajnath Singh briefs parliament

  • CDS General Bipin Rawat killed in chopper crash; experts discuss road ahead
    Retired General JJ Singh, Former Chief of Army Staff, said he expects the senior-most officer out of the three service chiefs to take over as CDS till government decides on General Rawat's successor.
    

  • Coonoor crash grim reminder of similar accident in J&K's Poonch in 1963
    The Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others brought back memories of a 1963 chopper accident in which six officers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The crash in Poonch is considered as one of the major air accidents in the country's military aviation history. The military officers killed in the chopper crash on November 22, 1963, were Lieutenant General Daulat Singh, Lieutenant General Bikram Singh, Air Vice Marshal EW Pinto, Major General KND Nanavati, Brigadier SR Oberoi and Flight Lieutenant SS Sodhi.

  • President Kovind, PM Modi and leaders across political spectrum offered condolences

    President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and hailed his contribution to the armed forces as well as the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of Rawat and spoke to his daughter. He is likely to make a statement on the incident in Parliament today, according to reports.

  • Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's coverage of developments on the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on all the latest updates from the grim news.

    

Gen Bipin Rawat death LIVE updates:
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday briefed the Parliament winter session on the IAF helicopter crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. The Army chopper carrying them crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
Here are the latest updates
