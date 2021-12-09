Gen Bipin Rawat death LIVE updates: Black Box of Helicopter recovered; Def Min Rajnath Singh briefs parliament

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh begins briefing parliament: Main highlights-General Bipin Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Wellington-Mi17V5 was supposed to land at 12:15pm-Mi17V5 Helicopter lost contact at 12:08pm-13 out of 14 passengers on board the Mi17V5 Helicopter have died-Remains of the deceased will be brought back this evening-Group Captain Varun is on life support-A tri service inquiry has been ordered and has reached the crash site-The deceased will be laid to rest with full military honours