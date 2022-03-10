Gauriganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gauriganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gauriganj is an assembly constituency in the Amethi district in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh .

The Gauriganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gauriganj was won by Rakesh Pratap Singh of the SP. He defeated INC's Mohammad Nayeem.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rakesh Pratap Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Pratap Singh garnered 77,915 votes, securing 38.75 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26,419 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.14 percent.