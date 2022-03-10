Gaura Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Gaura Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gaura is an assembly constituency in the Gonda district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gaura legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gonda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gaura was won by Prabhat Kumar Verma of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ram Pratap Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Kunwar Anand Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prabhat Kumar Verma garnered 72455 votes, securing 41.79 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29855 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.22 percent.