Gariadhar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gariadhar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Gariadhar constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Gariadhar is an assembly constituency in the Bhavnagar district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Gariadhar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here
IST2 Min(s) Read
Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?
IST2 Min(s) Read
The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency.
This year the key candidates from the Gariadhar constituency were Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai (BJP), Sudhir Vaghani (AAP), and Divyesh Manubhai Chavda (Congress).
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Gariadhar was won by Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai of the BJP. Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai defeated Kheni Pareshbhai Manjibhai of Congress.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai of the BJP.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai garnered 50,635 votes, securing 44.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,876 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.66 percent.
The total number of voters in the Gariadhar constituency stands at 2,28,863 with 117,473 male and 111,390 female voters.
The Gariadhar constituency has a literacy level of 75.52 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!