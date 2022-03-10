Garhshankar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Garhshankar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Garhshankar is an assembly constituency in the Hoshiarpur district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Garhshankar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Garhshankar was won by Jai Krishan of the AAP. He defeated SAD's Surinder Singh Heer.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jai Krishan garnered 41,720 votes, securing 33.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,650 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.31 percent.

The total number of voters in the Garhshankar constituency stands at 1,75,287 with 83,990 male voters and 91,290 female voters.