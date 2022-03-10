Garhmukteshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Garhmukteshwar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Garhmukteshwar is an assembly constituency in the Hapur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Garhmukteshwar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Garhmukteshwar was won by Kamal Singh Malik of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Prashant Chaudhary.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Madan Chauhan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kamal Singh Malik garnered 91086 votes, securing 41.08 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 35294 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.92 percent.

The total number of voters in the Garhmukteshwar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Garhmukteshwar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.